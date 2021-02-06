Angeline Johnson, 99, of Beatrice, passed away February 4, 2021 at the PEO Home in Beatrice just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was born at home in rural Beatrice on February 22, 1921 to Lammert & Bertha (Paben) Fritzen and named Engel Lena which she later changed to Angeline. She was baptized on March 6, 1921 by Pastor J.G. Kitzelman, having her grandparents, Tobe & Engel Paben as sponsors. She was also confirmed by Pastor Kitzelman on April 5, 1936 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice. Her confirmation verse from Matthew 28:20 was something she cherished and recited to the end of life; “Lo I am with you always, to the close of the age”. In her youth, Angeline attended Logan Center Country School Dist #89 and often shared how she traveled on a pony who sometimes left her to her own devices to get home again. She married Walter Paul Johnson on September 28, 1941 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church and they celebrated 67 years of life together. They lived on a farm east of Zion Lutheran Church most of their life, raised three daughters, built a new home together, and then moved to Beatrice in 1985. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, where she had been involved in teaching Sunday School, circle and Ladies Aid. In her community she was a member of the Contented Gals Extension Club, did volunteer work for Braille, and loved quilting at the Good Samaritan Home with her mom. She loved playing cards with her friends, quilting, baking, visiting shut-ins, and welcoming people to stop over at anytime just to visit. Being able to FaceTime when granddaughter Cassie lived in New Zealand as well as in recent months with covid restrictions became a true blessing. God and then her family held a special place in her heart, and all felt well loved!