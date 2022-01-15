Angeline Oltman

Angeline Louise (DeBuhr) Oltman, 95, of Beatrice passed away Thursday evening, January 13, 2022 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams. She was born on June 21, 1926 at rural Adams to Jurgen and Grace (Miller) DeBuhr. Angeline was baptized on July 4, 1926 and confirmed March 29, 1942 by J.B. Reents at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. She married Lenhart Oltman on January 12, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church and they lived and farmed in the Pickrell area for many years. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Gilbert and Terry. Angeline worked on the farm with her husband for many years. She spent a short time painting with two of her close friends until she started to work in the laundry at Martin Luther Home (Mosaic) in Beatrice in 1982. She worked there for over 25 years. In 1992, she left the farm and moved to Beatrice. She was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and a member of the WELCA. She also taught Sunday School and was a former member of the women's church choir. Angeline was a life-time member of the Eagles Aerie Auxiliary of Beatrice. Angeline enjoyed gardening, crocheting, playing cards and dominos, and watching the Kansas City Royals. She loved spending time with her grandchildren as they grew up and teaching them the love of God. She often wondered why she lost three brothers to car accidents, but always trusted in God and knew he was in control. She enjoyed reading her devotions daily and was always close to God.