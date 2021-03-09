Anita Grace Nickeson

Anita Grace (Busboom) Nickeson, 82, of Lincoln, passed away on March 5, 2021, in Lincoln. She was born August 11, 1938, to John T. and Minnie (Ehmen) Busboom. She graduated from Filley High School. Anita married Keith Nickeson on September 27, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell. They farmed south of Wymore and were members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. They retired and moved to Lincoln where they were members of Sheridan Lutheran Church. Anita served as secretary of schools in Beatrice, Nebraska. She taught Bible school and Sunday school for many years. She had a love for music and was on the worship and music committee, as well as a choir member and soloist for many occasions. She was a member of the Home Extension Club and enjoyed volunteering at Gage County Immunization Clinic and Barnabas Store. Anita was a sponsor for many school events and attended many of her children and grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and working on the University of Nebraska Lincoln event staff.