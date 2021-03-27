Anita Kruse

Anita Doris (Folkerts) Kruse, 87, of Beatrice stepped into eternal glory on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on the family farm east of Beatrice on June 4, 1933 to Cobus and Frances (Frerichs) Folkerts. After the death of her mother in 1936, Anita's aunt Katie Folkerts moved in with Cobus and became a mother to Anita. She was baptized at home on June 18, 1933 and confirmed into the Lutheran faith at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, on March 21, 1948. Anita attended Fairview School (rural Beatrice) and went on to graduate from Beatrice Beauty Academy, beginning a career in cosmetology that she would enjoy most of the rest of her life, only retiring just a few years ago when her health began to suffer. She was married to Walter D. Kruse on June 19, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church and they celebrated 65 years of married life together before Walter's passing in October 2020. Walter and Anita spent much of their married life farming - Walter's family farm at Burchard and Anita's east of Beatrice. They raised their family on the farm east of Beatrice and Anita was still living at home at the time of her death. She lived a busy, active life as a farm wife and mother to Darrell, Steve, Lori & Timothy. She enjoyed working in her beauty shop, gardening and canning, yardwork, cooking, and spending time with her family. She and Walter especially enjoyed helping the kids with their 4-H projects every year. And they adored their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Walter and Anita were long-time members of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice where she served as a 4th grade Sunday school teacher, was a member of Lydia Circle and helped with the Altar Guild. She and Walter spent 16 years as caretakers there, retiring in 2015. Recently she had been attending Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Beatrice.