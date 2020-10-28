Anita Searcey

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Colin Andersen officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at the service. Cremation will follow the service with inurnment of the cremains at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28th from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the service on Thursday. A memorial has been established to Wounded Warrior Project.