Anna Marie (Ficken) Rohr was born April 1, 1923 to Fred & Meta (Tewes) at home near Edgar & passed away on November 12, 2022 at the age of 99. Marie was baptized June 3, 1923, confirmed in 1936 & married June 5, 1949 all at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Davenport. Marie was a 1941 graduate of Davenport High School and was a country school teacher for 5 years. Marie and a friend then lived in NYC and worked in a defense plant during WWII for a year. She accepted a teaching job at Zion, Tobias (1948-1949), met the love of her life, Victor Rohr, & they were married for 43 years. Marie lived on the farm for 19 years after the 1992 death of Victor and then became a resident of Heritage in Fairbury in June 2011. She liked to sew, quilt, read, tend to her garden & flowers, & the Rook card parties. Marie was a farm wife, homemaker, Sunday School teacher, member of Ladies Aid, church circle & Red Hats Society. She was always happy to attend her grandchildren & great-grandchildren's activities! She thoroughly enjoyed her trips to the family farm. Marie dearly loved her Heritage family as they treated her so special and it was indeed her home for the past 11 years!