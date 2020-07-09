Anne W. Buller

Anne was born June 14, 1925 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. When Anne was 14 years old her family moved from Canada to Mountain Lake, Minnesota where she and Harold W. Buller met at church. Anne graduated from Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, majoring in English. Anne and Harold marrried on August 22, 1947. Their bond was one of deepest love, intimate friendship and mutual honoring.

In 1948, Anne and Harold entered Post World War II relief work for three years in Europe under the Mennonite Central Committee. They flew into Berlin, Germany during the blockade and established Nachbarschaftshaus, a neighborhood community center. Anne, at age 90, was an honored guest at the Nachbarschaftshaus 60th anniversary. Anne supported Harold in pastor roles at Bethel College Mennonite Church in Newton, Kansas and First Mennonite Church in Beatrice, Nebraska. Harold then became Chaplain at Beatrice Community Hospital. In 1965, Anne began work there as a "Friend Around the Place", followed by Director of Volunteer Services and finally as Assistant Chaplain. Anne and Harold felt privileged to minister together for so many years. Anne was an accomplished pianist and vocalist. She directed choirs, sang in music groups and recorded an album of gospel hymns.