Anne W. Buller
Anne W. Buller - beloved family member and cherished friend - died July 5, 2020, age 95 in Bluffton, Ohio.
Anne was born June 14, 1925 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. When Anne was 14 years old her family moved from Canada to Mountain Lake, Minnesota where she and Harold W. Buller met at church. Anne graduated from Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, majoring in English. Anne and Harold marrried on August 22, 1947. Their bond was one of deepest love, intimate friendship and mutual honoring.
In 1948, Anne and Harold entered Post World War II relief work for three years in Europe under the Mennonite Central Committee. They flew into Berlin, Germany during the blockade and established Nachbarschaftshaus, a neighborhood community center. Anne, at age 90, was an honored guest at the Nachbarschaftshaus 60th anniversary. Anne supported Harold in pastor roles at Bethel College Mennonite Church in Newton, Kansas and First Mennonite Church in Beatrice, Nebraska. Harold then became Chaplain at Beatrice Community Hospital. In 1965, Anne began work there as a "Friend Around the Place", followed by Director of Volunteer Services and finally as Assistant Chaplain. Anne and Harold felt privileged to minister together for so many years. Anne was an accomplished pianist and vocalist. She directed choirs, sang in music groups and recorded an album of gospel hymns.
After Harold died on January 4, 2006, Anne moved to Bluffton, Ohio and experienced a wonderful chapter living close to family and as an active member of First Mennonite Church. She enjoyed reading and handwork. Anne's greatest joy was relating to children, grandchildren, extended family and many friends around the world. Anne had a profound and genuine interest in the well-being of others and listened from her heart. Her deep faith and trust in God was the core of her life. Every Wiebe and Buller family member knew Anne prayed for them daily.
Survivors include sons, Paul Buller (Deb) of Goshen, Ind., Glenn Buller (Judy) of Bluffton, Ohio; daughter, Mary Anne Triller (Dan Falle) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Grandchildren, Kristin Buller (Daniel Lanctot), Sarah Buller (Kyle Rothermel), Brett Buller (Angela), Jenna Buller Nofziger (Reuben); great-grandchildren, Claire and Emily Buller and Oliver Buller Lanctot; sister, Jean Janzen; brothers, Allan Wiebe and Loren Wiebe (Leneta) and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by parents, Henry and Anna (Schultz) Wiebe; brothers, Orlando Wiebe, Arno Wiebe, Henry Wiebe, Stanley Wiebe; ; sister Erna Jantz.
A virtual memorial service will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Mennonite Church, Bluffton, Ohio fmcbluffton.org; The Et Cetera Shop, 327 N. Main St., Bluffton, OH 45817; Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, foundation@bchhc.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
