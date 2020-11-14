Anneliese L. Bathel

Anneliese “Anne” L. (Roehr) Bathel, 94, of Beatrice, was peacefully delivered into the hands of God at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1926 at Clatonia to August and Paula Roehr. She was baptized on August 22, 1926. Anneliese spent most of her childhood in Beatrice, graduating from Beatrice High School in 1944. Anne taught for two years at country schools south of Beatrice and at the grammar room for four years in Pickrell. She married Ralph L. Bathel on May 25, 1947 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2012, the year of Ralph's passing. She primarily was a homemaker but served a supportive role to her father, brother, and husband in the family farm implement business, Roehr's Machinery Inc. She and Ralph were blessed with two children, Debra and Mark. Anne was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. She contributed her time in helping the educational programs for the church. She was a member of the Sarah-Rachel circle and the Skillful Sisters Extension Club for many years. She pursued a variety of interests, sewing, gardening, crafts, and needlework to name a few. She and Ralph played in a pinochle card group for over 40 years. She enjoyed learning to play bridge and participated in several bridge groups in later years. Her hobbies included collecting coins, Hummel figurines and plates, playing a variety of card games, solving sudoku puzzles, and most recently putting together board puzzles with her Samaritan Springs friends. She took pride in sewing blanket tops for Lutheran World Relief by masterfully creating patterns for each one. She and Ralph enjoyed participating in the Break and Swing square dance club, bowling together in mixed leagues, traveling in the United States and Europe with family and friends, attending farm implement dealer conventions, community plays, Husker football games, golfing, and following all the sporting activities of their four grandchildren. She was a "do-it-yourself" type of person, getting involved with home and rental maintenance, "bricklaying" around her home, wallpapering, painting, upholstering furniture, and mending her grandchildren's clothes. She often commented that her greatest joy was spending time with her family.