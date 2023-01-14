Annie Parde

Annie Elizabeth Parde

Annie Elizabeth (Waltke) Parde, 92, of Beatrice died Thursday night, January 12, 2023 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. She was born on April 6, 1930 on a farm near Pickrell, was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, and attended Ehmen Country School. She married Edward Parde at Zion Lutheran Church on May 20, 1951 and they lived and farmed in the Cortland and Firth area until moving to Beatrice in 1964. She cleaned homes for over 50 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She loved eating out, going for joy rides, quilting, doing word search puzzles, gardening, and sewing dresses for her daughter's dolls. She enjoyed taking bus tours throughout the United States, but a highlight was her trip to Germany.

Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Parde and Norma (Dennis) Applegarth, all of Beatrice; three grandchildren, Jessica (Brody) Taylor of Lethbridge, Alberta Canada, Jonah Applegarth of Beatrice and Janelle (Rob) Benson of Omaha; one great-grandchild coming in June; brother, Herman (Caroline) Waltke; brothers-in-law, Les Adams and Vern Thornburg, both of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Rebecca Schmale of Adams; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Helen (Ottersberg) Waltke; husband, Edward Parde (2012); three sisters, Eleanor (Edwin) Schuster, Arlene Thornburg and Mildred Adams; brother, Robert Waltke; two nephews, David Thornburg and Michael Thornburg; brothers-in-law Heye (Betty Lou) Parde, Willie Parde, John (Louise) Parde, and Harvey Schmale; niece, Karen Aden.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel of the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice and Gideons International. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice