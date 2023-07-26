Anthony George

Anthony "Tony" A. George, 69, of rural Beatrice passed away at his home on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

He was born July 26, 1953, in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1971. Tony married Betty Folkerts on November 4, 1972, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, rural Beatrice. He worked at Hoover's, O.K. Tire, Natural Gas Pipeline Company, the City of Beatrice and BSDC. Tony was always proud of the work it took for him and his wife Betty to establish their own farm and home. Tony is a former member of the Beatrice Volunteer Fire Department and was a First Responder, Beatrice Eagles Aerie #531, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, rural Beatrice and Christ Lutheran Church, Pickrell. He was a current member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, being outside and going to the ocean. He loved his dogs and his family.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Betty of Beatrice; sons: Chris George of Beatrice, Todd (Kim) George of Mico, TX; daughter, Michelle George of Beatrice; grandchildren: Dylan George of Omaha, Madison Stephens-Fort of Mico, TX ; brother, Mike (Laurie) George of Seward; sister, Barbara Gudsnuk of Orono, ME; mother-in-law, Irene Folkerts of Beatrice; brothers-in-law: Greg Bekemeyer of Washington, KS, Larry Folkerts of Salt Lake City, UT, Alan (Kim) Folkerts and Bob (Cheryl) Folkerts all of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Diane Folkerts of Lincoln; numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Shirley George, sister, Gayle Bekemeyer; sister-in-law, Ruthie George, brother-in-law, Jay Gudsnuk; father-in-law, Edwin Folkerts.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 AM on Thursday at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the church's website (www.holycrossbeatrice.com). Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing but a book for signatures will be available on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until 8:00 PM with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM all at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society and the Arbor Day Foundation. www.foxfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.