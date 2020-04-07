Ardath "Ardie" Pinkerton
Ardath “Ardie” Rosalie Young Pinkerton, 85, of Beatrice, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Lincoln.
Ardie was born July 28, 1934 in Odell. Growing up in Beatrice, she was a Job's Daughter queen and spent many summers on a family farm in Canada. Ardie graduated from Beatrice High School in 1952 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1956, where she majored in home economics, was selected for Phi Upsilon Omicron honorary and was a member of Chi Omega sorority.
Ardie and Ken Pinkerton married on Dec. 28, 1957, living and raising a family mostly in Beatrice as active members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Education was important to her. She was a Beatrice Junior High teacher and then served as a member and first female president of the Beatrice School Board; and member of the Beatrice Schools Educational Foundation, Parent-Teacher Association and Delta Kappa Gamma education society. Ardie also was an election worker for more than two decades; a member of the Gage County Historical Society; delivered Meals on Wheels; volunteered at the Bargain Box; and enjoyed playing bridge and attending Homestead Supper Club with friends.
Ardie is survived by her husband Ken; sons Ken (Noreen), Mark, Don and Bill (Greta); daughters Jane (Mike) Tobias, Ann (Jim) Mott and Cindy (Keith) Hagel; 21 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Young; and sisters-in-law Cecelia Linscott and Gari Pinkerton. She was preceded in death by parents Ralph and Anna (Nelson) Young; brother Robert; sisters Bernice (Dwight) Baier, Wanda (Don) Cochran and Evelyn (John) Sorrels; and brothers-in-law George Pinkerton and Dean Linscott.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Robert Barnhill in charge. These services can be viewed live on the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel Facebook page. Further public visitation, rosary and Mass of Christian Burial services will be held at a later date (due to the current pandemic situation). Private burial will be at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Beatrice Educational Foundation and the Bargain Box with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ardie's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.
These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.
