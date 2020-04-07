× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ardath "Ardie" Pinkerton

Ardath “Ardie” Rosalie Young Pinkerton, 85, of Beatrice, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Lincoln.

Ardie was born July 28, 1934 in Odell. Growing up in Beatrice, she was a Job's Daughter queen and spent many summers on a family farm in Canada. Ardie graduated from Beatrice High School in 1952 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1956, where she majored in home economics, was selected for Phi Upsilon Omicron honorary and was a member of Chi Omega sorority.

Ardie and Ken Pinkerton married on Dec. 28, 1957, living and raising a family mostly in Beatrice as active members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Education was important to her. She was a Beatrice Junior High teacher and then served as a member and first female president of the Beatrice School Board; and member of the Beatrice Schools Educational Foundation, Parent-Teacher Association and Delta Kappa Gamma education society. Ardie also was an election worker for more than two decades; a member of the Gage County Historical Society; delivered Meals on Wheels; volunteered at the Bargain Box; and enjoyed playing bridge and attending Homestead Supper Club with friends.