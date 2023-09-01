Ardith Marie Rickers

Ardith Marie Rickers passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023. She was born September 23, 1935, in Diller, Nebraska to Mahlon and Emma (Albers) Wolken. She grew up on a farm north of Diller, Nebraska. She attended Diller Public Schools, graduating in 1953.

Ardith was united in marriage to Arthur Rickers on December 27, 1953. They lived on a farm south of Odell for many years before moving to Fairbury in 1966. She worked a variety of jobs in Fairbury. They were both active members of Grace Lutheran Church, Fairbury. Ardith served as an officer in the church's Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) for many years at both the local and state level. They both attended numerous national LWML conventions enjoying the fellowship of LWML. Ardith was a member of the choir at Grace Lutheran for many years. She enjoyed needlework and was proud of all the pieces she embroidered for family and friends.

Arthur and Ardith were blessed with three children Rodney (Barb) Rickers of Fairbury, Marcia (Roger) Penrod of Salina, KS, and Lorri Rickers of Fairbury. They had four grandchildren Jonathan (Terra) Rickers of Arnold MO, Jared (Julia) Penrod of Streetsboro, OH, Hillary (Justin) Randa of Hays KS, Laura (Levi) Prusia of York, NE and four great-grandchildren Jackson and Chase Rickers and Owen and Jack Randa.

Ardith was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, son Rodney and two sons-in-law Dean Blincow and Roger Penrod.

Services will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 1100 G Street, Fairbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Gladstone, NE. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.