Arlen W. Nies, 76

Arlen W. Nies, 76, of Beatrice passed away on May 22, 2023 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1946 in Beatrice and graduated from Lewiston High School. Arlen married Sharon Jurgens on April 9, 1967 at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell. He served his country in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1966-1975 and his community as a Firefighter from 1976-2002. He was a member of Christ Community Church of Beatrice. Arlen was a 48-year member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. He was a member of VFW Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion. Arlen helped with a variety of activities including the annual Easter Egg Hunt and the Color Guard. He served on the House Committee and the Executive Board, past Vice-Commander of the American Legion, past Commander of the American Legion, and the Sons of the American Legion.

Arlen is survived by his loving wife, Sharon of Beatrice; two daughters, Brenda (Scott) Brethouwer and Kimberly Harder and special friend, John Patsch all of Beatrice; five grandchildren, Amber (Josh) Black, Dustin (Shawna) Brethouwer, Beth (Dustin) Rohr, Bobbie Bean, and Danni Harder; eight great-grandchildren, one sister, Billie Jean (Rick) Miller; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Bette) Jurgens and Keith (Connie) Jurgens; one sister-in-law, Sandra (Jim) Baehr of Adams; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel (Hubka) Nies; parents-in-law, Elmer and Catherine Jurgens; brother-in-law, Marvin Roebke; sister, Shirley Roebke and her fiancé Jim McPheron.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military honors conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Thursday at the church. The body will lie in state on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. and the family will greet relatives and friends from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the Veterans Club of Beatrice and the Beatrice Fire Department. www.foxfuneralhome/@windstream.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.