Arlene Blobaum

Arlene M. (Bergmeier) Blobaum, 94 years of age, of Beatrice died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on October 6, 1927, baptized October 19, 1927 and confirmed April 6, 1941 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth. Arlene graduated from DeWitt High School in 1945. She married Eldon Wollenburg on June 20, 1948. They established their home at rural DeWitt. To this union two children were born, Jolene Wollenburg Bartling and Eugene Wollenburg. Eldon passed away September 11, 1977 after a lengthy illness. Arlene remarried on January 10, 1982 to Victor Blobaum at Peace Lutheran Church. Victor and Arlene traveled a lot with trips to Germany, Alaska, and Panama Cruises. Victor passed away November 29, 2004. Arlene continued her membership at Peace Lutheran and was involved with several duties for a number of years and was always willing to do her part. After moving to Beatrice, Arlene worked for 20 years at Jan's Dry Cleaners. She enjoyed making quilts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and also for people in need. Arlene enjoyed gardening, canning and working with flowers and was a member of Jansen Legion Post #358. Most of all Arlene enjoyed hosting her family for the holidays. Her love was her grandchildren and great grandchildren and treasured her time with her close friends having coffee.