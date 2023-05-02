Arlene (Trauernicht) Kelle, 100

Arlene E. (Trauernicht) Kelle, 100, of Beatrice passed away on April 29, 2023 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on August 1, 1922 on a farm east of Pickrell, Nebraska to Garrelt and Anna Louise (Zimmerman) Trauernicht. Arlene was baptized on August 22, 1922 and confirmed on April 10, 1938 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, Nebraska by Pastor J. B. Reents. Arlene attended the Ehmen country school through the 8th grade. She grew up with her family of six brothers and three sisters on the family farm east of Pickrell, Nebraska. On February 13, 1944 she married Norbert R. Kelle at Zion Lutheran Church. To this union four children were born: LaDonna, Cheryl, Sandra and Arlan Kelle. They farmed in the Beatrice and Filley area before moving into Beatrice in 1977. At that time they became members of St. John Lutheran Church, Beatrice. Arlene worked at Formfit for 21 years and then worked for Home Health in Beatrice for 23 years until she retired. Arlene enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles, gardening and playing cards with friends.

She is survived by her daughters, LaDonna (Darvin) DeBuhr, Cheryl (David G.) Smith, Sandra (Gerhardt) Daubendiek, and son Arlan (Miriam) Kelle all of Beatrice; six grandchildren and their families, Colleen (Tom) Nieveen of Sterling, Calvin Remmers of Edgerton, Kansas, Ryan Smith and Neil (DeAnn) Smith both of Pickrell, Miranda (Curtis) Meints of Pickrell, Spencer (Nicole) Kelle of Lincoln, and fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert Kelle (July 23, 2004); son-in-law, Orville Remmers (October 8, 1979), seven brothers John (Anna), Edwin (Anna), Herman (Marie), Willie (Reka), Alfred (Dena), Elmer (Leona), and Ollie Trauernicht who died in infancy. Three sisters, Emma (John)Wolken, Clara (Tobias) Fritzen and Rose Paben. brother-in-law; Daylon (Evelena) Kelle and sisters-in law; LaVada (Reiner) Oltman and Bernice (Harvey) Jobman; parents-in-law, Henry and Mary (Weyers) Kelle.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday in the chapel of the church. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM and one hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.

A memorial has been established to St John Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Pickrell, Nebraska with Judy Fischer and Janet Byars in charge.

www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.