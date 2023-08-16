Arlene LaNae Holtmeier, 93

SPICEWOOD, TX - Arlene LaNae Holtmeier, age 93, of Spicewood, Texas, formerly of Beatrice, Nebraska passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Baylor, Scott, and White Hospital in Lakeway, Texas.

Arlene was born December 14, 1929, in a farmhouse near Daykin, Nebraska to Leon and Lorena Jarchow. She was baptized January 5, 1930, and confirmed June 17, 1943, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Daykin, Nebraska. She attended Daykin Public Schools and was Salutatorian of her Class of 1947.

After meeting Donald Lee Holtmeier in Walther League, Arlene and Don were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church on July 23, 1950. The couple lived in Ellis, Crete, and Beatrice, Nebraska. After marrying Don, she worked as a bookkeeper and office manager in their family business at Crete Livestock Market and Beatrice Sales Pavilion.

She was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice, Nebraska. She was active in Ladies Aid, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Ruth Circle, the Red Hats Society, Hound Dog Card group and Meals on Wheels. Arlene had many interests, and her hands were always busy. She loved sewing, making quilts, crocheting, knitting, cross stitching, tatting, preserving the art of netting, gardening, playing cards and mowing with her John Deere tractor lawnmower. She loved people and enjoyed entertaining and visiting with her many friends and extended family.

Arlene was a loving wife to her late husband Donald Lee Holtmeier. She is a beloved mother to Susan Murphy (Paul Marcus) of Spicewood, Texas and Lee Holtmeier (Stephanie) of Linn, Kansas. A proud grandmother to Megan (Trey) Atwell of Austin, Texas, Meredith (Craig) Lauchner of Manor, Texas, Matthew Murphy of Austin, Texas, Lauren Holtmeier of Dubai, UAE and Erin (Alec) Tiemeyer of Linn, Kansas. A cherished sister to Jeanette Stengel of Geneva, Nebraska and the late Marilyn Holtmeier.

She is survived by Al Waltke, brother-in-law of Delafield, Wisconsin and sister-in-law Shirlee Holtmeier of Englewood, Florida and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son, sister and many brother and sister-in-laws.

A service and celebration of life will be on Friday, August 18th at 2:00 pm at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice, Nebraska. Following the service, an afternoon lunch reception will be held at the American Legion Post 27, 702 Dorsey Street, Beatrice, Nebraska. The service will be streamed live on the St Paul's website, app or Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Memorial donations may be sent to St Paul's Lutheran Church, 321 North 10th St, Beatrice, NE 68310.