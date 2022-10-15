Arlene Thornburg

Arlene M. Thornburg

Arlene M. Thornburg, 79, of Beatrice passed away on Friday morning, October 14, 2022 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. She was born on July 29, 1943 in Beatrice and attended Filley school. Arlene married Vern Thornburg on May 16, 1959 at Sidney, Iowa and they were blessed with three children, David, Betty, and Michael. She worked in the housekeeping department at BSDC for 40 years and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She enjoyed gardening, raising flowers, traveling, especially to Pennsylvania, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Vern of Beatrice; daughter, Betty Thornburg of Beatrice; daughter-in-law, Lora Thornburg of Blair; three grandchildren, Cranston (Sarah) Thornburg of Plainview, Trenton (Lacey) Thornburg of Ashland, and Kendra (Johnathan) Forsen of Blair; five great-grandchildren with another due in April 2023; sisters, Annie Parde and Eleanor Schuster both of Beatrice; brother, Herman (Caroline) Waltke of Beatrice; brothers-in-law, Howard Thornburg and Les Adams both of Beatrice; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, David Thornburg and Michael Thornburg; parents, Herman and Helen (Ottersberg) Waltke; brother, Robert Waltke; sister, Mildred Adams; sister-in-law, Delores Thornburg; brothers-in-law, Edward Parde and Edwin Schuster.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. John Luthern Church of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of the church. The body will lie in state on Monday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.