Arnola Zabokrtsky, 94, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Marshall. Arnola was born January 4, 1927 in Beatrice to Russell Ethan Wilson and Mabel Morse Wilson. She graduated from Blue Springs High School and attended business college. She was married to the love of her life, Frank for 62 years before his death in 2009. Arnola worked as a secretary for several places during her life and was very involved in her community. She was the pianist for both the Marshall Lion's Club and for the Marshall Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Eastern Star for over 68 years and served in many offices including past Worthy Matron. Arnola truly loved the Lord, always kept her faith, and trusted in Him with all her heart. She blessed so many people with her kind, gentle nature and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.