Arnold H. Zimmerman

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Mask are required in the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. The public is invited to meet at the cemetery at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday for the committal service but will need to social distance. The body will lie in state on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net