Arnold H. Zimmerman

Arnold H. Zimmerman, 94, of Beatrice, died Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams. He was born on March 25, 1926 at rural Beatrice and attended country school. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 – 1946. Arnold married Hilda Buhr on May 1, 1949 at the American Lutheran Church in Filley. He worked for Dempster Manufacturing from 1948 - 1951 and then they farmed in the Lewiston and Virginia area from 1951 – 1988. In 1988, they moved into Beatrice. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice, Virginia American Legion Post #367, Beatrice Eagles Club, and was a life member of VFW Post #1077 of Beatrice. He really enjoyed baseball.

Survivors include his son, Larry Zimmerman and friend Cathy Rakes of Blue Springs; three daughters, Connie Jurgens and husband Bruce of Adams, Nancy Reedy and husband Melvin of Holmesville, and Betty Johnson of Hickman; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Meyer and husband Orville of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Sue Zimmerman of Beatrice; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evert and Katherine Eckhoff Zimmerman; his wife, Hilda, who died on March 31, 2013; son, Randy, who died on June 21, 2019; grandson, Nathan Jurgens; two brothers, Ervin Zimmerman and wife Leona, and Elmer Zimmerman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Mask are required in the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. The public is invited to meet at the cemetery at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday for the committal service but will need to social distance. The body will lie in state on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.

