Arnold Irvin

Arnold G. Irvin
A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Wymore Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Wymore Volunteer Fire Department with the funeral home in charge. Sign Arnold's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.
