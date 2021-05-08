Arnold L. Jurgens, 86, of Beatrice, died May 7, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born December 16, 1934 at Beatrice. He was baptized in the Christian faith at St. John's Lutheran Church of Beatrice and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice on June 5, 1949 by Pastor Herzog. He attended Mumford School of rural Beatrice and graduated from Filley High School in 1952. Arnold joined the Nebraska National guard in 1952 and worked at Steel Tank Manufacturing of Beatrice. He married Doris Parde on January 16, 1955. He joined the army in January 1955 and served in Korea, Okinawa, Thailand, Vietnam, and Germany. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1975 and moved to an acreage in rural Beatrice. He worked at Good Samaritan Center of Beatrice and Beatrice State Developmental Center until he retired in 1992. He served on Logan township board, Church council and on the Emmanuel Cemetery association, Beatrice rural fire department, was a life member of VFW post 1077 and member of American Legion post 27 of Beatrice. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing and camping.