Arnold L. Jurgens
Arnold L. Jurgens, 86, of Beatrice, died May 7, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born December 16, 1934 at Beatrice. He was baptized in the Christian faith at St. John's Lutheran Church of Beatrice and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice on June 5, 1949 by Pastor Herzog. He attended Mumford School of rural Beatrice and graduated from Filley High School in 1952. Arnold joined the Nebraska National guard in 1952 and worked at Steel Tank Manufacturing of Beatrice. He married Doris Parde on January 16, 1955. He joined the army in January 1955 and served in Korea, Okinawa, Thailand, Vietnam, and Germany. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1975 and moved to an acreage in rural Beatrice. He worked at Good Samaritan Center of Beatrice and Beatrice State Developmental Center until he retired in 1992. He served on Logan township board, Church council and on the Emmanuel Cemetery association, Beatrice rural fire department, was a life member of VFW post 1077 and member of American Legion post 27 of Beatrice. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing and camping.
Survivors include his son, David W. (Dee) Jurgens; three daughters, Donna Jurgens, Julie Benson and Nancy (Kenneth) Huber all of Beatrice; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Kristy) Jensen, Jason (Tracey) Jensen, Christopher Huber, Brianna Benson, Hayden Jurgens and Victoria Huber; four great-grandchildren, Ciera (Preston) Kelch, Dylan Steffens, Layney Jensen and Cody Jensen; two great-great-grandchildren, Bentley and Ayden Kelch; sister, Maxine Hartwig; sisters-in-law, Marian Drake and Beverly Weiss; brothers-in-law, Roger (Corliss) Parde and Tom Iwand. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jurgens; daughter, Diane Carol; parents, George and Anne (Baumfalk) Jurgens Ideus; parents-in-law, Heye and Emma (Harms) Parde; sister-in-law, Carolyn Iwand; brothers-in-law, Edwin, Norman Parde, Lloyd Drake, Dean Drummond, Lyle Hartwig and Ron Weiss.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice with Pastor Chuck Bentjen officiating. Masks are encouraged. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the church basement. Burial will be at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery of rural Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then at the church one hour preceding the service on Tuesday. A memorial has been established to the Emmanuel Cemetery Association with Herman and Christina Hofeling and Darlene Evers in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.