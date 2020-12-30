Arthur Charles Nietfeld, 68 of rural Wymore, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was born March 17, 1952 in Marysville, KS to Paul and Agnes (Sandmann) Nietfeld. Art graduated from Marysville High School and received his bachelor's degree in Agri-Business from Kansas State University. He was a lifelong farmer helping his parents at the chick hatchery before farming on his own. Art also worked as an engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad until retiring several years ago. He married Peggy Ellenbecker Aug. 6, 1999. Art was a member of Pheasants Forever, helping with the youth pheasant hunt, he received the Long Spur society award, and the 2004 Conservationist of the Year award. He was a generous supporter of the Nebraska Governor's Pheasant Hunt for over 15 years. Art was a member Paddock Township Board, the Boy Scouts 7 Feathers Dist. Committee and was a supporter of Camp Cornhusker donating the Life Skills Building and the Emergency Preparedness Papillion at the camp. He received several awards from Hawkeye Hybrid Seed, the 2001 and 2004 championship yield club.