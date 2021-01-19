Arthur Paul Wells, 93, of Plymouth passed away Friday night, January 15, 2021 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on March 13, 1927, to Arthur Bruce and Merna Mae (Schroeder) Wells in Jansen. He was baptized on February 14, 1932, by H. Wilkens. Junior (as he was also known) attended Jansen Public School until 1938 when the family moved to Fairbury and he attended school for one year in Fairbury. While living in Fairbury, he was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church on June 2, 1940. The family moved to Plymouth in 1940 where Junior attended 8th grade and high school, graduating in 1945. Art was drafted into the Army in September of 1945, one of the last draftees of World War II from Jefferson County. While in the service, he was stationed at Fort Knox, KY, where he was a mechanic in the armored division. After being discharged in November of 1946, he returned to Plymouth and joined his father in A.B. Wells and Son implement business. On November 27, 1949, Art and Alverta Rehm, a classmate, were united in marriage. Three children were born to this union. When A.B. Wells retired in 1964, Junior and Alverta then operated Wells Implement. Through the success of the business over the years, they won trips to Mexico, Reno and Las Vegas, Hawaii, Spain, Switzerland, London, a Rhine River cruise and an ocean cruise from New York to the Bahamas.