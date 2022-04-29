Arylis Hope Goertzen

Arylis Hope (Nikkel) Goertzen, 71 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Friday morning, April 29, 2022. She was born on August 27, 1950 in Goessel, KS to Theodore & Helen (Schmidt) Nikkel. Arylis graduated from Goessel High School, Bryan Nursing College, and received a BSN degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University. On October 18, 1969 she and Dick Goertzen were united in marriage. She had been employed at the Beatrice Community Hospital as a Registered Nurse and in Recovery Department. Arylis was an active member of the Beatrice Mennonite Church and had taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, helped with Vacation Bible School, and was on the Hospitality Committee. She loved her children and grandchildren so much. Arylis had a servant heart until the end of life.

Survivors include her husband Dick; daughters Candace (Jarred) Meyer of Firth, Holly (Tracy) Rocole of Hickman, and Robbyn (Kent) Hohensee of Beatrice; 6 grandchildren Isaiah Meyer, Kirsten & Kayla Rocole, Kollyns, Rikki & Ryan Hohensee; father in law Irvin Goertzen; brothers Ted (Joan) Nikkel and Kermit (Sandra) Nikkel; sisters Joanne Klaassen, Adella (Jim) Harmon, Heleen (Loren) Funk, Nadine (Virgil) Epp, and Rose Mary Templin; sister in law Karen Nikkel, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Helen Nikkel; mother-in-law Elaine Goertzen; brother Leon Nikkel, brothers in law Ed Templin and Harold Klaassen, sister in law Marilyn Nikkel, and niece Natasha McQuary.

Celebration Of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the First Mennonite Church with Reverend Roger Neufeld-Smith and Reverend Tim Amor officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church You Tube page FMC Beatrice. Public inurnment of her ashes will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation and the Beatrice Community Hospice Program with Jim and Vicki Ensz in charge. Sign Arylis’ online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.