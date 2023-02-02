Atreus Kai McCarthy

Atreus Kai McCarthy was born at rest on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice.

Atreus is survived by his parents, Madison Coffin and Joe McCarthy of Beatrice; maternal grandparents, Ed and Colette Hayden of Eureka, KS; paternal grandparents, Steve and Jessica McCarthy of Beatrice; maternal great-grandparents, Ruth Coffin of South Bend, Bill Coffin of Ashland; paternal great-grandparents, Robert and Martha McCarthy, Mike and Deb Belding; godmother, Amanda Bartels; godfather, Bryan Bishop, all of Beatrice; and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Gracie Schultz; and cousin, Abby McCarthy.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 in the Alexandria Cemetery near Alexandria with Pastor Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to Little Angels in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.