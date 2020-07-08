× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aubrey Grace Tietjen

Aubrey Grace Tietjen, infant daughter of Alex and Chelsea (Piitz) Tietjen, was born at rest at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 after complications from Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome.

Aubrey is survived by her parents, Alex and Chelsea Tietjen of DeWitt; sister, Hailey Tietjen; twin sister, Alyssa Tietjen; maternal grand parents, Leon and Nancy Piitz of Brainard; paternal grandparents, Kim and Joan Tietjen of DeWitt; maternal great grandfather, Bernard Schmid of Bellwood; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Marcy Schmid, Leonard and Rose Piitz; and paternal great grandparents, Dwight Sr. and Eleanor Tietjen and Millard and Emma Faldtz.

Private Graveside Services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery near DeWitt with Pastor Travis Panning officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Aubrey Tietjen , please visit Tribute Store.