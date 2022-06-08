Audrey DeVries

Audrey Viola Doolittle DeVries passed away June 2, 2022. She was 90. Audrey was born December 27, 1931 to Charles and Viola Doolittle. She attended a one-room school near Cortland where she learned to love reading. This served her well as she went on to become Valedictorian of Cortland High School's Class of 1949. After getting her teacher's certificate from Peru State, she began her career at the same country school she attended, teaching grades 1 through 8, all in the very same room. In 1951, Audrey married Wilfred DeVries, her friend since childhood. They had three children together: Charles, Clark, and Anne. Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage. She and Wilfred reused everything, including buildings. Both worked for years tearing down old barns and houses in order to salvage the lumber and hardware which they used to renovate their beloved farm home just south of Cortland. Eventually they would construct sixteen more barns and outbuildings all around them. Audrey returned to teaching at Norris Elementary School, educating first and second grade classes. One of her proudest accomplishments was receiving her Master's Degree at UNL. Retirement came at age 67 after a 30-year teaching career. In her personal time she played and taught piano and sang solos in the church choir. Retirement was filled with gardening, assisting Wilfred with projects, and grandchildren.