Audrey L. Bowers, age 96, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice and Filley, passed away in Lincoln on August 8, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Please meet at gate 2. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to HoriSun Hospice. 2200 S 40th St. Suite 101, Lincoln, NE 68506.