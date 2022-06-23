Audrey Searcey

Audrey Louise Searcey, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose hatred of dandelions was countered only by her love of proper grammar, died on June 21. She was 86. The middle daughter of a gas station owner and his wife, Louise adopted the character of “Joyce,” a member of her cousins' fearsome Coyote Kids who roamed Indian Creek. She loved ice skating in Arbor-State Park, babysitting the York children and summering on a Minnesota lake. She graduated from Peru State Teachers College and taught at Axtell, KS, and Ralston and then taught English at Southern High. In 1961, she married Larry Searcey. She quit full-time teaching when her youngest daughter arrived. She later endured the loss of a baby boy and, after her husband died in a car accident, raised her other children on her own. She later worked selling ads at KWBE and then as secretary of the Wymore Church of Christ where she was editor in chief of The Visitor. Much of what little free time she had was spent giving back: playing the organ for church, teaching toddlers' Sunday School and tending to others who had lost loved ones. Louise often could be found in her yard, bent over at the waist digging up dandelions and delighting in the first springtime crocuses. Her moral center was unshakeable and her mastery of the English language impeccable - and often imposed upon others. She roamed the aisles of Allen's Hy-Klas Foods with a magic marker, correcting the spelling and grammar of hand-made signs advertising bargains.