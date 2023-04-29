Barbara Porter, 75
Barbara Ann (Bamesberger) Porter was taken to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 26th, at the age of 75. Barbara was born on October 30th, 1947 to Mildred Heberlee, in Omaha, NE. She was adopted as an infant by her parents Harold and Florence Bamesberger of Hampton, NE. Barbara was raised in Hampton and attended school there. On April 29th, 1964 she was united in marriage to James Porter, Sr. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Hampton. They remained married until Barbara's passing, 58 years, 11 months and 28 days. During their years together, Jim and Barb lived in many different places, but no matter how near or far away they were, Barb always made sure that her family was the highest priority. Barb had a smile that would light up a room and a distinct and contagious laugh that would sometimes go on, and on, and on until she, and everyone around her, could not possibly laugh anymore. Barb lived her life with a servant's heart, and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, first and foremost.
Barb is survived by her husband, James Porter, Sr. of Beatrice; her 3 sons, Steven (Courtney) Porter of Beatrice, James Jr. (Rita) Porter of Lincoln, Jeffery (Nicky) Porter of Plymouth; 7 grandchildren, Drew Porter of Beatrice, Ethan (Jordan) Porter of Omaha, Brittany (Jesse) Broomfield of Evanston, IL, Erin (Brady) Schneider of Council Bluffs, IA, Abbey Luedders of Manhattan, KS, Denton Luedders of Osborn, KS, Maverick Luedders of Marysville, KS; 3 great-grandchildren, Jameson Porter of Omaha, Emberly Broomfield of Evanston, IL, Benton Schneider of Council Bluffs, IA; her brother, William (Frances) Bamesberger of Henderson; and many other extended family members. Barb was preceded in death by her biological mother, Mildred Heberlee; her parents, Harold and Florence Bamesberger; and 1 great-grand child, Tennessee Porter.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Jeff Porter officiating. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM.
Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.