Barbara “BJ” Anne O'Donnell Jackson
December 5, 1945 - February 9, 2023
Barbara “BJ” Anne O'Donnell Jackson, 77, of Pawnee City, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with her family by her side at the Pawnee County Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 5, 1945, in Leicester, Massachusetts.
Memorial Service will be Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at SchillingBridge Winery, 62193 710th Road, Pawnee City, Nebraska 68420, 402-852-2400. Memorials to the Pawnee County Medical Foundation, Attn: Jennifer Bartels, 600 I Street, Pawnee City, NE 68420.
