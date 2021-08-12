Barbara J. Pooley

Barbara J. Pooley, 79, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams. She was born on October 20, 1941 in Vermillion, SD to Charles and Bessie (Stage) Scholl. She graduated from Plainview Academy in Redfield, SD. Barbara married Frederick Pooley on June 1, 1960 in South Dakota. They owned and operated the grocery store/gift shop in Leonardville for several years and also worked at Ray's Apple Market in Clay Center and Manhattan. She enjoyed traveling, K State athletics, lighthouses, and collecting sea shells.

Survivors include her children, David (Denise) Pooley of Colorado Springs, CO, Kathy (Bill) Hespen of Glenwood, IA and Dianne (Kevin) Wagner of Fairbury; six grandchildren, Jessica (Jake) Kreager, Kristine (Zach) Lueshen, MSgt Brian Pooley USSF, LT Kyle (Jessica) Wagner USN, Chris Haldeman and Megan Haldeman; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlene (Roger) Binder of Lincoln, Carol (Richard) Evans of Arvada, CO, and Delores Johnson of Brandon, SD; brother, Charles Scholl of Madison, SD; brother-in-law, Leonard George of Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frederick Pooley, who died on October 26, 2011; sisters, Donna Meeker and Martha George; brother-in-law, EV Johnson.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Burial will be at the Leonardville Cemetery of Leonardville, Kansas. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from noon until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. A memorial has been established to the Day Care Center at Gold Crest. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Beatrice.