Barbara Macke, 77, of Firth, died October 27, 2021. Barbara was born in Exira, IA and graduated from Atlantic high school in 1962. She graduated from Iowa Western Community College in 1996. She was married to Sam Swisher in 1964 and of this marriage a daughter Stacey Ann Swisher was born in 1965. She later married Jerry Jerome Macke Sr. in April 1979. Of this marriage a son Jonathan was born. She was active in the Christian group called Cursillo of Iowa through the Lutheran Church. She held many different offices in the church over the years including teaching Sunday School. She was a former member of the Wymore Library Foundation board and past chairman for their annual banquet.