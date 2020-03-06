Barbara Nitz
Barbara Nitz

Barbara Ann Nitz

Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Community Church in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Arden and Barbara Nitz Softball Scholarship established through the Beatrice Educational Foundation or the Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice. Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln, in charge of arrangements. http://lincolnfh.com/.

