Barbara Wrightsman

Barbara J. Wrightsman

Barbara J. Wrightsman, 83 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center Friday morning, July 22, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1938 in Beatrice to Hermann and Alvina (Weise) Buss, and was a graduate of Beatrice High School. Barbara married Don Wrightsman on April 28, 1960. She was a member of Christ Community Church and had been a member of the Red Hat Society and an Extension Club. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, flowers, collecting dolls and hummingbirds, decorating for the holidays, and attending her grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include 2 sons Brian Wrightsman and wife Joleen, and Kevin Wrightsman and wife Amy, all of Beatrice; 2 daughters Beth Maxville and husband Marty of Shawnee, KS, and Kandi Wrightsman of Beatrice; 9 grandchildren Ashley Keese, Melissa Flory, Logan Wrightsman, Dylan Wrightsman, Cassidy Wrightsman, Taylor Barnard, Austin Wrightsman, Brooke Arena, and Deighton Arena; 4 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters Betty St. Clair of Memphis and Karen Buss of Denver. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don (2016); brother Gerald Buss; and grandson Alan Maxville.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Christ Community Church with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice, and at the church one hour preceding the service on Wednesday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church or to the charity of your choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Barb's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.