Beatta Shepek

If love does indeed build a bridge, our beautiful mother, Beatta (Bea) Shepek built one long enough to crisscross the world in her all-too-short 85 years. Generous with her time, moderate funds, and dedicated to the service of others, Bea loved spending time with her family traveling or gathered around the kitchen table.

From delivering babies, responding to emergencies and everything in between at the Community Hospital in Belleville, Kansas to counseling teens and adults trying to beat drug and alcohol addictions at Central Kansas Foundation in Salina, Kansas, Bea loved being a nurse. Her knowledge, patience, and gift of making everyone feel comfortable have impacted the lives of hundreds, if not more, and will forever have a place in many hearts.

A true matriarch of a large and loving family, Bea was immensely proud of her immediate and extended family. You’d find her front and center to watch her granddaughter play soccer, volleyball, and cheerlead and was always ready to travel up and down the East Coast to be a part of her grandsons’ baseball and basketball games or to Denver to go to a Rockies game. She was an avid Clemson football, Vanderbilt baseball, KU basketball, and Kansas City Chiefs fan and watched games wearing appropriate gameday gear. Her gameday ruby red shoes were also a favorite.

Bea is survived by her four children: Brenda Shepek Andresen (Brian) of Overland Park, Kansas and Six Mile, South Carolina; Michael Shepek (Tonya) of Eagle Creek, Oregon; Debbie Shepek Haws (Michael) of Overland Park, Kansas and Amy Shepek (Rob Alvarado) of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren: Trevor Andresen of Solana Beach, California, Ethan Andresen of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kryshanne Searls (Dennis) of Eagle Creek, Oregon, and Ella Haws of Overland Park, Kansas; two great grandchildren: Reece Romans and Adeline Searls of Eagle Creek, Oregon, and four siblings: Trudy Dueck of Beatrice, Nebraska, Ray Totten (Jeanne) of Beatrice, Nebraska, Mari Menzies of Salina, Kansas, and Carol Von Fange (Duane) of Phoenix, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends.

The family is planning to honor their beloved mother with a Celebration of Life open house at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina, Kansas on Friday September 2nd from 4-7PM. In honor of Bea’s legacy and passion for helping others memorial contributions in Bea’s name may be made to The Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation by sending a check or online at thebchfoundation.org where you will find a drop down option to choose to support the Labor and Delivery department and Bea’s endearing love for newborns.

Wherever Bea went, people fell in love in her. From her early years as the oldest of six children on a farm in Haddam, Kansas to her retirement home in Overland Park, Kansas, Bea gathered in and cared for so many whose paths crossed hers. She made a difference. She will be missed.