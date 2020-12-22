Beckham “Beck” J. Hale passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Omaha at Hospice House. Death took only a minute, but he lived 95 years, so we will be celebrating that life. Beck was always kind, never met a stranger and had a great sense of humor. The last words I heard him speak was “thank you” to one of his nurses. Beckham was born May 4, 1925 in Roca to Mabel Tally Hale and Crittenton Beckham Hale and graduated from Firth High School. He served as a Marine in the Pacific during WWII and afterward took advantage of the GI Bill to attend Flight Training School. He loved flying his own plane and was a flight instructor. He loved teaching others to fly and was proud to have taught his son Randy at age 16 to fly. Another thing he was proud of was building a small experimental plane in his garage! Singing was also a passion of his. He sang in high school competitions and later at many weddings, funerals, church choirs and with the Homestead Harmonizers. One highlight was during a special concert on the White House Lawn, he sang the 1st verse of Amazing Grace as a solo. Beck's professional career began at Oldfather's Tires in Beatrice. He later owned the recapping portion of the business and a second recapping shop in Fairbury. He ran those businesses until his retirement. Beck married Freda Weiss of Virginia and raised two children, Becky and Randy in Beatrice. He was a devoted family man and remained very close to his sisters and brothers. All of us shared weekends boating, skiing, camping and “horsing” around in 4-H.