Bernard "Bernie" J. Baker

Private memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Mask are required in the church. A prayer service for the very immediate family will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery of rural Pickrell with military rites by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion and the National Guard. The public is invited to meet at the cemetery at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday for the committal service but will need to social distance. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available on Monday, July 13, 2020, from noon to 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.