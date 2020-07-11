Bernard "Bernie" J. Baker

Bernard J. “Bernie” Baker, 77, of Beatrice, died Thursday night, July 9, 2020 at Homestead House in Beatrice. He was born on November 21, 1942 in Beatrice, graduated from Beatrice High School, and served in the Army National Guard. He married Roberta A. Zimmerman on March 20, 1965 at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Bernard worked as a Journeyman lineman for NPPD for 34 years. He also owned and operated a lawn mowing business for ten years. Bernie was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, American Legion Post #27 of Beatrice, and Beatrice Eagles.

Private memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Mask are required in the church. A prayer service for the very immediate family will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery of rural Pickrell with military rites by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion and the National Guard. The public is invited to meet at the cemetery at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday for the committal service but will need to social distance. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available on Monday, July 13, 2020, from noon to 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.