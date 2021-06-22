Bernice Fay Ruyle

Bernice Fay (Vitosh) Ruyle, 84 of Lincoln, died peacefully at home after a lengthy illness, Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was born in Odell on July 22, 1936, during the hottest week in Nebraska history to Harry and Elsie (Peterka) Vitosh. Her childhood was spent on a farm north of Odell, being involved in 4-H. She was especially accomplished in showing dairy cattle, having the 1950 Grand Champion Dairy Calf at Gage County Fair and Grand Champion Jersey at Aksarben Stock Show in 1953. She graduated from Odell High School at age 16 in 1953, continuing on to business school in Lincoln before working for the Gage County Extension Office in Beatrice. She was married on August 17, 1957 in Wymore, Nebraska to Robert Ruyle. She and Bob were blessed with six children, the first three arriving in three different states. Then Lincoln became home in 1964. She was a loving mother and grandmother and liked nothing more than to have a chance to spend time with them. She was an accomplished cook and seamstress. She was active in her parish, St John the Apostle Catholic Church in Altar Society and on Pink Sisters Auxillary Group. After raising her family she returned to working in business as a secretary at Ameritas until she was 70 years old. She was a volunteer on Board of Eastborough Pool and was a member of the Nebraska Czechs Society for more than 50 years. She also enjoyed traveling to research her family history before there was the internet to aid her, including a trip to the Czech Republic to visit the actual towns that her mother and father's relations came from. The farm did not leave the girl as she continued to have a beautiful yard, grow a garden and manage farmland that her father had left her.