Bernice Hattle

Bernice Augusta Kapke Hattle passed away on April 28, 2022 at the age of 101. She was home until the end, remaining positive and in good spirits. Bernice was appreciative of a long life and was ready to be reunited with her husband. Born and raised in rural Nebraska, she graduated from Fairbury High School and went on to business college in Hastings. After passing the civil service exam there, she moved to Washington D.C. to work for the war Department during WWII. She worked in supply analytics in what was the newly built Pentagon. Bernice continued this work later in Detroit when it was the lifeblood of manufacturing for the war effort. After the war, she met Robert Hattle, a veteran and Ford Motor Co. Accountant. They married after a brief courtship and were happily married for 53 years. Bob and Bernice had six children and Bernice became a homemaker for her large family. She was active in her church, an avid reader, enjoyed traveling the U.S., gardening, playing cards, and baking. Her banana bread and Christmas cookie recipes have been widely shared. Raised during the Great Depression and being part of the “Greatest Generation,” Bernice was hard working, determined, resilient and empathetic. She seemed to live the WWII motto of “keep calm and carry on.” Bernice was always a present and stalwart supporter of the family she deeply loved. She was revered by them in return. Like previous generations since 1883, Bernice will be buried near the Gladstone church she was baptized in.