Bernice Otto

Bernice A. Otto, 92 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center Sunday morning, March 6, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1930 in rural Gage County to Jurgen and Anna (Schmidt) Rademacher. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, R. Pickrell. Bernice and Raymond Otto were married on June 20, 1951 at Zion Lutheran Church. They lived on a farm near Pickrell until Raymond passed away, then Bernice moved into Beatrice. She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church and the Woman's Circle, and enjoyed quilting, gardening, and bowling.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, R. Pickrell with Reverend Doyle Karst officiating. The service will be Livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Burial in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 11 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. and in state at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Wednesday. Family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorial to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bernice's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.