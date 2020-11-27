Bernice Sup

Bernice “Susie” Sup, age 80 of Malcolm, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 23, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer, with family by her side. She had just celebrated her 58th wedding anniversary to Gale Sup. Susie was born November 9, 1940 in Fort Lupton, CO to Pearl M. Hodge and Lorraine L. (Benedict) Hodge-Wiler. She grew up in Barneston. Susie received her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 1962. Postgraduate at University of Nebraska in 1965. Susie was a chemist in Lincoln at Dorsey Laboratory in 1962. She married Gale and moved to Kansas City in late 1962, while Gale was a men's clothing buyer for Macy's. She taught Science and Mathematics in Shawnee Mission (Kansas) School District from 1963-1966, Chemistry and Mathematics at Wahoo Public Schools from 1967-1968, and Mathematics at Lincoln Public Schools in 1968. After moving back to Lincoln in 1966, Susie co-founded the Post and Nickel stores with Gale. She was listed as a noteworthy retail apparel executive by Marquis Who's Who. For over 52 years, Susie and Gale owned and operated the Post and Nickel clothing store, with 5 locations in Nebraska and Iowa. The Family, along with countless dedicated staff, served and touched the lives of thousands and thousands of people. The store was an integral part of the Lincoln community. In 1969, Susie and Gale also founded Sup Family Properties. Susie was very active in the community. She was Past President, Vice President, Secretary of the Lincoln Symphony Guild 1984-1987. A member of the Mayor's Film Committee in Lincoln from 1984-1989. A leader for the local council of Girl Scouts in 1985-1986. On the Board of Directors for the Family Service Association from 1985-1987. Chair of the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert in 1989, having been on the Board of Directors since 1988. Chair of Lincoln Symphony Designer Showhouse in 1986. Member of the Madcaps Dance Club which she was Co-president in 1989. A Trustee for the University of Nebraska Foundation. She was President of the Lincoln Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha in 1961 & 1962; Alumnae, Past Treasurer, and rush advisor (1984-86, 1988-90). Susie was also a member of Mu Phi, Lincoln Women's Club, Serendipity Dance Club, Lincoln Country Club and PEO. Gale and Susie were long time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church.