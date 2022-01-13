Bernice Ullman

Bernice M. (Frerichs) Ullman, 82 of Lincoln, passed away January 11, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born south of Beatrice to Grace (Wallman) & Reinhard Frerichs. Married Sylvester (Buss) Ullman in 1960. After settling in Lincoln, she spent her time raising children and participating in volunteer activities such as PTA Presidency, voting, and altar society. She found time to indulge her love of music by becoming members of various jams by playing accordion and entertaining others. She was a teacher's aide for 6 years in the Lincoln Public Schools and worked 24 years at State Farm Insurance before retiring.