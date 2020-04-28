Berniece Malinda Wieters
Berniece Malinda Wieters, 93, Hanover, KS, passed away Friday evening, April 24, 2020, at Hanover Long Term Care, a place she grew to love and had called home since August 2011. She was born Feb. 10, 1927, the daughter of Albert and Nettie (Behrens) Knabe. She was baptized into the Christian faith on Feb. 20, 1927, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bremen, by the Rev. John V. Kauffeld. Her sponsors were Mary Knabe and Dora Behrens. She was confirmed in that faith on April 6, 1941, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church by the Rev. O.A. Bohnert. On Feb. 8, 1948, Berniece married Richard Wieters. The ceremony was performed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church by the Rev. Paul Ludwig. They were blessed with three children, Ronald, Barbara and Randy.
Mourning her loss and celebrating her life are her children, Ron (Mary) Wieters of Odell, Barb (Robert) Lohse of Hanover, Randy (Janet) Wieters of Emporia; seven grandchildren, Kim (Angel) Lohse, Kurt (Kelli) Lohse, Kristie (Spencer) Sutton, Tiffany (Steve) Jueneman, Tracie (Trevor) Hasenkamp, Scott Wieters, Kelly (Mark) Cross; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Velora Wieters; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; 2 grandchildren, Eric and Jenifer; great-grandsons, Alex and Aaron Jueneman; brothers, Lawrence and Ervin Knabe; sisters, Lula Ann Knabe, Verna Riekenberg; special friend, Gene Stanosheck.
Due to the pandemic, a private burial will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Lanham, with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Viewing: 2-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, and Wednesday, April 29, at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home, Odell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
