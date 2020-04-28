Berniece Malinda Wieters, 93, Hanover, KS, passed away Friday evening, April 24, 2020, at Hanover Long Term Care, a place she grew to love and had called home since August 2011. She was born Feb. 10, 1927, the daughter of Albert and Nettie (Behrens) Knabe. She was baptized into the Christian faith on Feb. 20, 1927, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bremen, by the Rev. John V. Kauffeld. Her sponsors were Mary Knabe and Dora Behrens. She was confirmed in that faith on April 6, 1941, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church by the Rev. O.A. Bohnert. On Feb. 8, 1948, Berniece married Richard Wieters. The ceremony was performed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church by the Rev. Paul Ludwig. They were blessed with three children, Ronald, Barbara and Randy.