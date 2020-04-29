Berniece Malinda Wieters
Due to the pandemic, a private burial will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Lanham, with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Viewing: 2-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home, Odell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
