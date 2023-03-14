Bert Virgil Wymore

Bert Virgil Wymore passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023 at his home near Liberty. He was born in Beatrice, Nebraska, on April 17, 1945, to Virgil and Doris Wymore. He graduated from Lewiston High School. He married Mary Marie Izer on September 16, 1966. They lived together in Beatrice and later purchased a farm north of Liberty where they stayed and raised their children.

Bert earned an associate's degree in agriculture engineering after serving in the Marines. Throughout his life, Bert continued to farm while working at Totes Systems, Dempsters Industries, Landoll Company, and Husqvarna Group building and designing pumps, trailers, and lawnmowers. He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles and John Deere.

Bert is survived by his wife Mary Wymore, and children Tracy Oliver (Jim) and Randy Wymore (Gretchen). Bert has three grandchildren including Morgan Ellis, Christopher Oliver, and Allison Oliver, and two great-grandchildren Lincoln and Hazel Ellis. Bert is proceeded in death by his parents Doris and Virgil Wymore.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on March 21, 2023 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. There will be no visitation, but a register book will be available at the funeral home on March 20th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The family invites you to make a donation to Cottonwood Hospice (1201 N 10th St, Beatrice, NE 68310) or The American Cancer Society @ cancer.org in place of sending flowers. View additional details about Bert's Services, including any available live streams at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore