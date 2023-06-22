Bessie Jane (Elwood) Carter

B.J. Carter passed away peacefully in Sunnyvale, California on November 14, 2022 at the age of 100 years. She is survived by her daughter Charla Carter of Sunnyvale, son-in-law Mark Streig of Watsonville, grandchildren, Melissa Streig and Charlie Streig, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Willet Elwood, mother Mirtie May Elwood, siblings Ray Elwood, Hazel Jackson, Maxine Ewing, Vera Walters, and Harry Elwood, husband Charles Duane Carter, and daughter Janece Carter Streig. She will be buried next to her husband in Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice, Nebraska.

B.J. was born in Beatrice, Nebraska to Willett Edward Elwood and Mirtie May Elwood (ne Swan). She was raised in the First Christian Church. After graduating from Beatrice High School, she attended the University of Nebraska for two years, and then joined the Navy in 1943 as a WAVE during WWII. Following her wartime service, she took eight months of nurses training at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska before reentering the regular Navy. It was there that she met her husband Charles, the corpsman who sat at the desk across from her and declared to his captain that they he would marry her after their first meeting, and where she developed a love of travel, after having moved around through Nebraska, Kansas, Washington, Florida, Texas, Hawaii, and California. They eventually settled in Alameda from 1964 – 1979, before she permanently settled in Sunnyvale after the passing of her husband, where she spent a few years working for Lockheed Martin before retiring.

She was a very loving and involved mother and grandmother; she ran the local Girl Scout troops and served on the Boy Scout Board of Directors for many years and was involved in both Rainbow Girls and Job's Daughters with her two daughters. She loved spending time with her family and friends and traveling all over the world on cruises with her niece, having visited all of the U.S. and various countries throughout Europe, South America, the Pacific Islands, and Northern Africa. In her children and grandchildren, she instilled an adventurous and creative spirit – in addition to travel, she would also China Paint, knit, and make Rubber Stamping Cards for her friends. She was always a very social person and enjoyed talking with people, and even learned how to video chat with her Bible study group during the pandemic!

B.J. was very philanthropic and loved her community. She was a member of Eastern Star for over 50 years and the Mountain View Woman's Club. Her Eastern Star graveside service will be held on June 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice.