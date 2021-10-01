Bette Lou Perry

Bette Lou Perry, 81 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Miles Memory Care Center in Papillion Tuesday afternoon, September 28, 2021. She was born on October 26, 1939 at Marysville, KS to Willis and Caroline (Grauer) Graham, and was a 1957 graduate of Marysville High School. Bette and Elton R. Perry were married on June 4, 1967 and moved to Beatrice following their wedding. She had been employed at Marysville Mutual Insurance Company and at Nebraska Property & Liability in Lincoln for 17 years. She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice and had been a member of the YWCA board, and had volunteered at St. Paul Lutheran School. Bette enjoyed reading, gardening, and watching musicals.

Survivors include husband Elton; daughter Kendra Terlson and husband Tim of Papillion; son Roger Perry and wife Lesley of St. Charles, MO; 4 granddaughters Jayla Terlson, Elizabeth, Lauren and Taylor Perry; and sister Mary “Mike” Haecker and husband LeRoy of Beatrice. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter Kayla; and granddaughter Bria Terlson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Reverend Ken McQueen Sr. officiating. The service will be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery at a later date. The body will lie in state Sunday from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Monday until the time of the service at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bette's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.